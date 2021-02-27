Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.24

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.237 per share on Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,888. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $60.02 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.85.

