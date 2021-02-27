Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Wells Fargo & Company MN’s 9th Largest Position

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,078,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,386,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.9% of Wells Fargo & Company MN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 4.00% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,544,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,238,000 after buying an additional 4,489,121 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,131,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066,554 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,498,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,583 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,868,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,140 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,625,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,137,401. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.73 and a 200 day moving average of $44.70. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $50.10.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.