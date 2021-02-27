Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (VCIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.163 per share on Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st.

NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,815,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,149,594. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.43. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $78.82 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

