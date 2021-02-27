Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Plans $0.25 Monthly Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.248 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st.

Shares of VCLT traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,079,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,680. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $78.18 and a twelve month high of $113.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.04 and its 200-day moving average is $108.82.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 150.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,363 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

