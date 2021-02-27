Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $1,951,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,571,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $1,671,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $1,208,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $281.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.12. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $123.28 and a 52 week high of $304.93.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

