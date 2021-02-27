Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.169 per share on Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st.

Shares of VTC traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,937. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $68.58 and a 52 week high of $94.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.06.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.