Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 1,381,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,028,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 422,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,357,000 after buying an additional 206,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 40.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $85.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.38. The stock has a market cap of $121.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $90.59.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.8576 per share. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 57.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. Barclays cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.24.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

