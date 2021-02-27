Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $2.73 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 27,334 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 33.6% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 87,208 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 7,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 81.0% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health stock opened at $68.13 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.32.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

In other news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at $5,525,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

