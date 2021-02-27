Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Lowers Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Cigna by 348.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 771,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,763,000 after purchasing an additional 599,632 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cigna by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,601,591 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,675,987,000 after purchasing an additional 466,264 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 461.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 561,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,164,000 after purchasing an additional 461,695 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 349.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 474,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,261,000 after purchasing an additional 368,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank boosted its position in Cigna by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,340,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $273,593,000 after purchasing an additional 350,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John M. Murabito sold 13,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.31, for a total transaction of $2,843,493.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,079 shares in the company, valued at $11,401,421.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.32, for a total value of $1,969,268.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,290,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,278 shares of company stock valued at $34,947,117. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist increased their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.40.

CI stock opened at $209.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $230.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

