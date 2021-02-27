Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 7,436 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,317 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,436 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $60.78 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $65.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.38.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

