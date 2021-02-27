Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Takes $1.71 Million Position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

OM opened at $49.79 on Friday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.37 and a 200-day moving average of $53.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OM shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Outset Medical from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

In related news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,686,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $185,601,428.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pincus X. L.P. Warburg sold 552,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $27,840,226.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

