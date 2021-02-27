Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Trims Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDXX. Barclays began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.40.

In related news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $1,563,846.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,108,920.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total value of $705,231.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,944 shares of company stock worth $23,573,348. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX opened at $520.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $507.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $446.18. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $573.99. The stock has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

