Ventas, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ventas in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ventas’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.89.

VTR stock opened at $52.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Ventas has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $59.14. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.03.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,699,914. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $199,948.00. Insiders have sold a total of 26,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,224 over the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

