Verasity (VRA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.09 Million

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Verasity coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $9.09 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Verasity has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00074940 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000592 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00012276 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 61.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.89 or 0.00236769 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00015550 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,466,694 coins and its circulating supply is 3,880,889,139 coins. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.