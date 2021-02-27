Vericel Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vericel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vericel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $48.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4,828,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. Vericel has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.32.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vericel in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vericel by 302.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vericel by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Vericel by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

