Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.24.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 19,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 39,453 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.8% during the third quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 7,583 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 61,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 41.3% in the third quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,488,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,726,053. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

