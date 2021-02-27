Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 87.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,505 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,974 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,323,000 after buying an additional 104,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 312,428 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,839,000 after buying an additional 10,938 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $247.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.85.

In related news, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $315,433.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,069,051.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total value of $86,624.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,276 shares in the company, valued at $7,639,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,514 shares of company stock worth $1,172,012 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $212.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.01 and its 200-day moving average is $237.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $197.47 and a 12-month high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

