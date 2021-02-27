ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 529.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $64.49 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $67.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.29. The company has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup cut ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.09.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

