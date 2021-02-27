ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $67.46 and last traded at $66.64, with a volume of 384814 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.60.

The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VIAC. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.09.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,512,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,073,000 after purchasing an additional 485,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ViacomCBS by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106,259 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ViacomCBS by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,209,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,097,000 after acquiring an additional 901,304 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ViacomCBS by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,435,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,314,000 after acquiring an additional 830,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ViacomCBS by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,642,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,984,000 after acquiring an additional 47,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.79 and a 200 day moving average of $36.29. The company has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

About ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.