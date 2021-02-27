Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) had its target price upped by Northland Securities from $55.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Vicor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.60.

Get Vicor alerts:

VICR opened at $98.49 on Friday. Vicor has a fifty-two week low of $30.42 and a fifty-two week high of $104.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 547.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Vicor had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 2.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Vicor will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James A. Simms sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $165,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,617,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,420 shares of company stock worth $2,628,091 in the last 90 days. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Vicor during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vicor during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Vicor during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Vicor during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vicor during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 35.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.