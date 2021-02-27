Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 859 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter worth about $35,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HE. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

HE stock opened at $34.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.71. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

