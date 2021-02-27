Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medallia were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 7.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Medallia during the third quarter valued at $296,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Medallia during the fourth quarter valued at $462,000. Michael B. Yongue purchased a new stake in Medallia in the third quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Medallia during the 3rd quarter worth about $474,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDLA shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Medallia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Shares of MDLA stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.05 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.17. Medallia, Inc. has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.91 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. Medallia’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $257,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,191 shares in the company, valued at $728,546.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jimmy C. Duan sold 14,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $493,422.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,735,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,914,920 shares of company stock valued at $78,197,543 in the last three months.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

