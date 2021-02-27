Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,753 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 7,194 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 14,608 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $68.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 102.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.07. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $71.34.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

