Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,831 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,806 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 12,831 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 259,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 90,561 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.78.

NYSE GNK opened at $10.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average is $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.91. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $11.15.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. Research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.94%.

In related news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 6,902,062 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $56,734,949.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $151,129.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,207,301 shares of company stock worth $67,669,879 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genco Shipping & Trading Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

