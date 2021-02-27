Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Sempra Energy by 14.0% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,568,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,985,000 after purchasing an additional 315,774 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Sempra Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,790,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,151,000 after purchasing an additional 96,126 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,733,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,856,000 after buying an additional 43,842 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,480,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,201,000 after buying an additional 300,272 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,450,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,716,000 after buying an additional 160,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

SRE opened at $115.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $150.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

