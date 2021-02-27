Vident Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 26,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,183,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,023,000 after purchasing an additional 23,123 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 461,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,710,000 after acquiring an additional 65,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of D stock opened at $68.32 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $89.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.23. The company has a market cap of $55.74 billion, a PE ratio of -3,416.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

