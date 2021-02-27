Vident Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 45,188 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 18,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $300,238.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,301.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Atish Shah sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,499 shares of company stock worth $1,487,439. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XHR stock opened at $19.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 1.04. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $20.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.43.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

