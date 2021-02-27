Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 528 Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 136,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 4.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 285,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of WRI opened at $25.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Weingarten Realty Investors has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $28.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Weingarten Realty Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is a positive change from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.