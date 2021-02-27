Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 548 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,774,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,580,000 after purchasing an additional 820,519 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,914,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,672,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,144,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,170,000 after acquiring an additional 81,975 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 413,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,324,000 after acquiring an additional 77,290 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 176.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 73,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

WRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

WRE stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.69. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.40% and a return on equity of 3.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

