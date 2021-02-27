Viela Bio (VIE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect Viela Bio to post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VIE opened at $53.20 on Friday. Viela Bio has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $70.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.43.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VIE. Guggenheim lowered Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright lowered Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered Viela Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Viela Bio

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

