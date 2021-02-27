Vinaland (LON:VNL) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.01

Vinaland Limited (LON:VNL)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00). Vinaland shares last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00), with a volume of 108,750 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £8,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.01.

Vinaland Company Profile (LON:VNL)

VinaLand Limited is a closed-end investment company. The Company’s objective is to focus on growth segments within Vietnam’s real estate market, namely residential, office, retail, industrial and leisure projects in Vietnam and the surrounding countries in Asia. All its investments are located in Vietnam.

