Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Reaches New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $38.31 and last traded at $36.42, with a volume of 45754 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.16.

The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%.

VIPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CLSA cut shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,809,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,351,000 after acquiring an additional 686,634 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Vipshop by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,537,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110,770 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,555,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,252,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050,303 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.45 and its 200-day moving average is $23.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Vipshop Company Profile (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

