Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Downgraded by Alembic Global Advisors to Neutral

Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $39.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPCE. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virgin Galactic from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen upped their target price on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Virgin Galactic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Virgin Galactic from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.56.

SPCE stock opened at $37.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.73 and its 200 day moving average is $26.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 0.80. Virgin Galactic has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). Equities analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $53,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,092,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,156,978.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 56,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $1,770,229.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,909,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,094,132 shares of company stock valued at $56,264,040. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 53.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 32,596 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 73.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 33,821 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the third quarter worth $1,049,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the third quarter worth $2,509,000. 23.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

