Vistra (NYSE:VST) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $33.00. The stock had previously closed at $22.76, but opened at $20.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Vistra shares last traded at $18.79, with a volume of 72,455 shares.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

In other news, CFO James A. Burke purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $310,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,213.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock worth $542,170. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Vistra by 715.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,218,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,927,000 after buying an additional 3,700,526 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra by 2,797.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,277,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,440,000 after buying an additional 3,164,580 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,980,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Vistra by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,052,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,054,000 after buying an additional 2,194,187 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,579,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,865,000 after buying an additional 1,609,824 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average is $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Vistra’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

