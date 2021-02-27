Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Receives $13.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Summit Insights reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $4,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,367,511.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,731,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,299,504.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 462,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,757,500 over the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vonage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vonage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vonage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Vonage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vonage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VG opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. Vonage has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -132.19, a PEG ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vonage will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

