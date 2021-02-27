Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $62.43

Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $62.43 and last traded at $62.27, with a volume of 3786 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.49.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.22%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $1,625,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,610 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,439,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $378,725,000 after purchasing an additional 190,925 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 21.7% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 6,154,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,003,000 after buying an additional 1,096,394 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,768,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,823,000 after buying an additional 285,171 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,020,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,156,000 after purchasing an additional 231,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,395,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,052,000 after purchasing an additional 104,386 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial Company Profile (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.