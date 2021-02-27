Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.37

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.37 and traded as high as $5.52. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 258,237 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average is $5.12.

Get Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,056,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,173,000 after purchasing an additional 799,970 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,511,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,481,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 33,787 shares during the period. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 809,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 448,723 shares during the period. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 644,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 24,124 shares during the period.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:IGD)

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.