Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) dropped 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.30 and last traded at $42.97. Approximately 1,870,272 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 2,917,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.02.

VRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Vroom from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Vroom in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Vroom from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.62.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.58 and a 200 day moving average of $45.73.

In other Vroom news, CFO David K. Jones sold 15,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $755,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,088,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Mark E. Roszkowski sold 21,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $1,123,937.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,430.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,336,888.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRM. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in Vroom during the fourth quarter worth about $247,937,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,868,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599,391 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 229.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,068,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528,678 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 116.6% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,319,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the fourth quarter worth about $35,197,000. 37.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

