VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.88 Million

Brokerages expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) to post $4.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.90 million and the lowest is $4.24 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full year sales of $21.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.94 million to $22.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $52.24 million, with estimates ranging from $49.82 million to $56.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. VYNE Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 50,000 shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 4,219,409 shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.37 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VYNE. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $91,000. 50.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VYNE traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.46. 1,507,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,237,423. The company has a market capitalization of $382.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.97. VYNE Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $17.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.16.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

