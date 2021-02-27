W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 6,522.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,874,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,209,000 after acquiring an additional 890,939 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,502,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,923,000 after purchasing an additional 174,494 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $8,986,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in W. P. Carey by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,599,000 after purchasing an additional 121,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $68.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $86.16.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.15 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

