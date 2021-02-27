Wajax (TSE:WJX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.57

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.57 and traded as high as C$21.02. Wajax shares last traded at C$20.90, with a volume of 123,029 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WJX. TD Securities raised their target price on Wajax from C$17.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Wajax from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Scotiabank raised Wajax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Wajax from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get Wajax alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$412.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.18.

Wajax Company Profile (TSE:WJX)

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, storage, and mining and oil sands equipment.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.