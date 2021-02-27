Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,048 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,641.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $47.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 95.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $55.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

