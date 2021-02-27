Warburg Research Analysts Give Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) a €132.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €132.00 ($155.29) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €137.00 ($161.18) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €139.00 ($163.53).

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology stock opened at €159.60 ($187.76) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €178.27 and a 200 day moving average price of €167.13. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 52 week low of €104.40 ($122.82) and a 52 week high of €192.80 ($226.82). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Company Profile

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company provides helium leak detectors. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

