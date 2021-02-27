Wedbush Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $640.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $600.00 to $640.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NVDA. Truist upped their target price on NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.46.

Shares of NVDA opened at $548.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $339.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.78, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $614.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $553.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $530.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,927 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

