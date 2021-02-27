Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.67

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.67 and traded as high as $5.35. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 192,506 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average is $4.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 124,717 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 3.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 227,196 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 53,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:EOD)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

