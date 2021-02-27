Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Price Target to $65.00

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Discovery from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Discovery from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Shares of DISCA opened at $53.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.70. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $56.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Discovery’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Discovery will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Discovery news, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $717,172.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,735.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $15,735,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,359 shares in the company, valued at $22,526,340.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,258,656 shares of company stock worth $48,753,613 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Discovery by 71.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

