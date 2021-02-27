Wells Fargo & Company Increases Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Price Target to $40.00

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 70.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PING. Bank of America reduced their price target on Ping Identity from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

PING stock opened at $23.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. Ping Identity has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $37.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.71, a PEG ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ping Identity will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $132,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,466,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,222,901 shares of company stock worth $139,111,893. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Ping Identity by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ping Identity by 281.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ping Identity by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

