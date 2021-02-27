Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 93,789 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,165,846 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,789 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.91% of Union Pacific worth $1,283,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,139,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,977 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 250.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,098,954 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $216,351,000 after purchasing an additional 785,022 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,397,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,062,625,000 after purchasing an additional 652,275 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in Union Pacific by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $372,308,000 after purchasing an additional 622,137 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,954,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $384,725,000 after buying an additional 565,657 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Union Pacific stock traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.96. 3,401,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,979,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $137.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.15 and a 200 day moving average of $201.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

