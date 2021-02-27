Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 273,272 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,266,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,272 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.71% of Emerson Electric worth $825,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,234,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,730. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $89.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

