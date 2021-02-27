Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 3,727,385 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,727,385 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,077,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Phillips 66 by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSX. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Tudor Pickering cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.89.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,782,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,733. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $89.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

